EXTREME’s NUNO BETTENCOURT, ANTHRAX’s SCOTT IAN, TOM MORELLO Test Out Fender’s Game Of Thrones Sigil Collection; Video

In the video below, watch as Principal Master Builder Ron Thorn and Game of Thrones creator and show runner D.B. Weiss talk through the Fender Custom Shop Game of Thrones Sigil Collection. Featuring a Game of Thrones House Stark, Telecaster a Games of Thrones House Lannister, Jaguar and a Game of Thrones House Targaryen, Stratocaster. This limited-edition series is hand-built to order in the Fender Custom Shop.

Performers: Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt, Ramin Djawadi, Anthrax’s Scott Ian, Prophets Of Rage’s Tom Morello, and Dan Weiss.