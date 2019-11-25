EYEHATEGOD - Music For New Album Is Done

Eyehategod vocalist Mike IX Williams was recently interviewed on The Void With Christina. During their chat, which can be seen below, Mike talks about EHG's long-awaited next album, their new drummer, why Hurricane Katrina changed everything, his gratitude for the fans that saved his life, his favourite memories of late drummer Joey LaCaze, the band's notorious reputation and lots more.

When asked about the follow-up to 2014's self-titled Eyehategod album, Mike revealed that the music "is recorded. I just have to do vocals on it. We've been on tour so much. I was supposed to do it a few months ago, but something happened and things fell apart with that... So, I'm going to try and get it done. We're taking a few months off after this thing; after Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea. But yeah, as soon as all that's done, I'm going to take some time off, and there's a studio... I know where I'm going to go."

Williams elaborated further, "I've got so many words... I write all the time. They're either on my phone, or pieces of paper, or napkins. You just throw it together... it comes to you. I don't write lyrics for a certain song; there's no narrative. It's not like I'm telling a story. It's just words that sound good to me."

Looking ahead to 2020, UK grindcore pioneers, Napalm Death, who are also currently working on a new studio album, have announced an extended European headline tour in February and March. Support is coming from Eyehategod, Misery Index, Rotten Sound, and Bat.

