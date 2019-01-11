FAITH NO MORE – MIKE PATTON To Sing National Anthem At NFL Playoff Game

Faith No More vocalist Mike Patton will sing the National Anthem at tomorrow’s NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys. The game kicks off Saturday night at 8:15 PM EST on Fox.

Patton has announced his participation in the upcoming benefit concert in memory of late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell. Billed as "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell", the event will take place at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 16th. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the show will feature performances from Foo Fighters and Metallica, as well as appearances from Cornell's former bandmates in Soundgarden, Audioslave, Temple Of The Dog and more.

Patton wrote in a Facebook post: "Very honored to be part of the tribute to Chris Cornell, Wednesday night in Los Angeles."

Proceeds from the show will benefit the Chris And Vicky Cornell Foundation as well as the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF).

The host committee for the concert includes Vicky Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Cameron, Brad Pitt, Josh and Kathryn Brolin, Jimmy Kimmel, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Courteney Cox, David Spade, John Carter Cash, Linda Ramone and many others.

Each ticket purchased online for the tribute concert will include a copy of Cornell's self-titled career retrospective album, came out in November.