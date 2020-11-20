FAMOUS UNDERGROUND Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Releases New Solo Instrumental Album; CD Version Available For Free For Limited Time

Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd  has checkefd in with the following update:

"I’m beyond excited to hold this actual CD in my hands. So excited that I want to share it with you - for FREE!
 
Have I been drinking? Don’t change the subject. 

Yes, free from my website until December 14th; then it goes back to the unreasonable price of $10 CDN. You just pay S&H of course, and hey, maybe you see something else you want on my site for more than free, eh?

Seriously, we could all use some new music in a beautiful package. Enjoy my holiday gift to you!"

The album is also available (for purchase) via the Bandcamp player below.

Tracklist:

"Wonders of the Invisible World"
"Earth Pads"
"Night of the Neurotoxins"
"Making a Homunculus"
"Disciplinary Measures"
"Ghost Notes"
"Ice Storm"
"Slithering"
"Arachnochakra"
"The Law of Three"



