FAMOUS UNDERGROUND Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Releases New Solo Instrumental Album; CD Version Available For Free For Limited Time
November 20, 2020, 35 minutes ago
Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd has checkefd in with the following update:
"I’m beyond excited to hold this actual CD in my hands. So excited that I want to share it with you - for FREE!
Have I been drinking? Don’t change the subject.
Yes, free from my website until December 14th; then it goes back to the unreasonable price of $10 CDN. You just pay S&H of course, and hey, maybe you see something else you want on my site for more than free, eh?
Seriously, we could all use some new music in a beautiful package. Enjoy my holiday gift to you!"
The album is also available (for purchase) via the Bandcamp player below.
Tracklist:
"Wonders of the Invisible World"
"Earth Pads"
"Night of the Neurotoxins"
"Making a Homunculus"
"Disciplinary Measures"
"Ghost Notes"
"Ice Storm"
"Slithering"
"Arachnochakra"
"The Law of Three"