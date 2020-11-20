FAMOUS UNDERGROUND Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Releases New Solo Instrumental Album; CD Version Available For Free For Limited Time

Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd has checkefd in with the following update:

"I’m beyond excited to hold this actual CD in my hands. So excited that I want to share it with you - for FREE!



Have I been drinking? Don’t change the subject.

Yes, free from my website until December 14th; then it goes back to the unreasonable price of $10 CDN. You just pay S&H of course, and hey, maybe you see something else you want on my site for more than free, eh?

Seriously, we could all use some new music in a beautiful package. Enjoy my holiday gift to you!"

The album is also available (for purchase) via the Bandcamp player below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://darrenmichaelboyd.bandcamp.com/album/wonders-of-the-invisible-world" href="https://darrenmichaelboyd.bandcamp.com/album/wonders-of-the-invisible-world">Wonders of the Invisible World by Darren Michael Boyd</a>

Tracklist:

"Wonders of the Invisible World"

"Earth Pads"

"Night of the Neurotoxins"

"Making a Homunculus"

"Disciplinary Measures"

"Ghost Notes"

"Ice Storm"

"Slithering"

"Arachnochakra"

"The Law of Three"