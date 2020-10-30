Finland's ANTIPOPE Unveils "Red Goddess" Video

Further backing up their groundbreaking 2020 album, Apostle Of Infinite Joy, Antipope reveals their new video, following the already popular video and single for "Serpent Of Old". This new music video stands as the visual representation of a very sultry, provocative track from Antipope’s fifth full-length recording of dark heavy metal.

“Red Goddess” is about the sinful embrace of a demon enchantress through a tale of lust, blood and chaos. The video presents a burning and poetic expression of profound respect for the Goddess Kali. With the video “Red Goddess”, Antipope extol her capacity for creation and destruction in the best way possible– with blood, magic and heavy metal.

Apostle Of Infinite Joy artwork and tracklisting:

"Harbinger Of Dawn"

"Natural Born Heretic"

"Intoxicating Darkness"

"Apostle Of Infinite Joy"

"Red Goddess"

"Venereal Ritual For Dispersion And Reintegration Of The Soul"

"Serpent Of Old"

"0=2"