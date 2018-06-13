Finland's LOWBURN Release Official Video For "The Power It Holds", Begin Work On New Album

Finnish stoner rockers Lowburn have released the new video clip of the song "The Power It Holds", a Lovecraftian journey through mind and space, giving life and form to the band massive sonorities.



"The Power It Holds" is taken from their recent Sleeping Giant EP. Composed during the recording sessions of Lowburn's last opus, Doomsayer (2015), the song has been re-recorded by the current line-up featuring Tomi Mykkänen (Battlelore / guitars, vocals), Henri Vahvanen (Battlelore / drums), Tommi Lintunen (guitars) and Antti Vesikko (bass).



The band is currently working on a new album, a new huge step into desert stoner rock with cosmic expanses. For more information on Lowburn go to their official Facebook page here.