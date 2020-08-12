FINNTROLL Announce European Tour In Support Of Upcoming Vredesvävd Album; SKÁLMÖLD And ATAVISTIA To Support
August 12, 2020, 35 minutes ago
After aeons of forging plans, writing new hymns and hiding from plagues, Finntroll can finally announce that they are crawling out from their caves and into the tourbus again. March 2021 Finntroll will hit mainland Europe with their new album, Vredesvävd, bringing old and new allies to the raid.
Supporting acts will be Icelandic Skálmöld returning from their hibernation and Atavistia. Be prepared, for the troll horde shall be hitting your town very soon.
Tour dates:
March
16 - Köln, Germany - Essigfarbik
17 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum
18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
19 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
20 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
21 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
22 - Caen, France - BBC
23 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain
24 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
25 - Istres, France - L’Usine
26 - Orbe, Switzerland - Le Puisoir
27 - Limoges, France - CC John Lennon
28 - Nantes, France - Le Warehouse
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
30 - Madrid, Spain - MON Live
31 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum
April
1 - Milano, Italy - Slaughter Club
2 - Rome, Italy - Largo
3 - Venice, Italy - Revolver Club
4 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
5 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
6 - Budapest, Dürer Kert
7 - Wien, Austria - Szene
8 - München, Germany - Backstage
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
10 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
11 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
12 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
13 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal
14 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44
15 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
16 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
17 - Prague, Czech Republic -Nova Chmelnice
18 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan
Finntroll's seventh studio album - the first in long seven years - Vredesvävd will be out on September 18 and the title translates to “Wrath-woven”, which aptly implies what the vigorous, unapologetic and ill-spirited record is all about.
Recorded and mixed at the renowned Sonic Pump Studios, mastered at Chartmakers and produced by keyboardist-composer Henri “Trollhorn” Sorvali with vocalist Mathias “Vreth” Lillmåns acting as his right hand, “Vredesvävd” presents the pointy-eared gang of misfits at their finest.
Vredesvävd will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here
- Gatefold lilac LP (limited to 200 / EMP)
- Gatefold silver LP (limited to 200 / Nuclear Blast)
- Gatefold dark green LP (limited to 200 / CM Distro)
- Gatefold clear LP (limited to 100 / EU Band Shop)
- Gatefold transp. red LP (Levykauppa Äx)
- Gatefold black LP (all outlets)
- Standard CD Jewelcase (all outlets)
- CD Mediabook & Patch in Slipcase (all outlets)
- Digital Albums (all platforms)
Tracklisting:
"Väktaren"
"Att Döda Med En Sten"
"Ormfolk"
"Gränars Väg"
"Forsen"
"Vid Häxans Härd"
"Myren"
"Stjärnornas Mjöd"
"Mask"
"Ylaren"
"Forsen" video:
“Ormfolk”:
Lineup:
Trollhorn - Keyboards, Orchestrations, Guitars, Banjo, Mouth Harp
Tundra - Bass
Skrymer - Guitars
Routa - Guitar
Vreth - Vocals
Virta - Keys
MörkÖ - Drums
(Photo - Henry Söderlund & Staring Abyss Photography)