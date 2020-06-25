FINNTROLL Forced To Postpone Release Of Vredesvävd Album Until September; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Due to unforeseen delays in production, the release of Vredesvävd had to be postponed to September 18.

Vredesvävd is Finntroll’s seventh full-length, the first in long seven years. The title translates to “Wrath-woven”, which aptly implies what the vigorous, unapologetic and ill-spirited record is all about.

Recorded and mixed at the renowned Sonic Pump Studios, mastered at Chartmakers and produced by keyboardist-composer Henri “Trollhorn” Sorvali with vocalist Mathias “Vreth” Lillmåns acting as his right hand, Vredesvävd presents the pointy-eared gang of misfits at their finest.

The pre-order starts on Friday, July 17, so keep your eyes peeled for more info coming your way soon.

The band states: "Vredesvävd is shamelessly untrendy, fierce and a catchy album. Raising a mushroom-cladded middle finger towards lazy rock music, it whips and whacks the poor listener in a way that only Finntroll is capable of delivering. Combining something old, something new and a ton of something black."

Tracklisting:

"Väktaren"

"Att Döda Med En Sten"

"Ormfolk"

"Gränars Väg"

"Forsen"

"Vid Häxans Härd"

"Myren"

"Stjärnornas Mjöd"

"Mask"

"Ylaren"

Lineup:

Trollhorn - Keyboards, Orchestrations, Guitars, Banjo, Mouth Harp

Tundra - Bass

Skrymer - Guitars

Routa - Guitar

Vreth - Vocals

Virta - Keys

MörkÖ - Drums

(Photo - Jamo Katila)