FIREWIND Debut "We Defy" Live Music Video

Greek melodic power metal masters, Firewind, continuing promoting their latest album Immortals on a European tour together with Rage and have also launched a new video for the track “We Defy”.

Guitarist and bandleader Gus G. checked in with the following comment from the road: “Hello friends & happy new year! We’ve kicked off 2018 in a great way, touring all over Europe with the legendary Rage. The first few shows of the tour have been insane! In December we captured some of this magic on camera when we played our hometown Thessaloniki, Greece. The video for the song “We Defy” gives you an idea of the excitement and energy at a Firewind show. We hope you enjoy it & hope to see you at a show!”

Firewind live dates are listed here, as well as a newly announced tour of Latin America for February and March.

Firewind's eigth studio album, Immortals, lands at #28 on our BravePicks 2017 list. Find the feature here.