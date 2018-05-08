FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Sign To Nuclear Blast Entertainment; New Album Expected In Early-2019

New Jersey metal titans Fit For An Autopsy have signed a worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast Entertainment and are currently finishing up writing music for their fifth full-length album, which is expected to be released sometime in early 2019. More details to follow in the coming months.

Comments the band: "We’re incredibly excited to announce that Fit For An Autopsy has signed a worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast. Looking forward to the next chapter of the band with the gurus of the metal world at our side.

"Thank you Carl, Rick, Scott, Bill, Brendan, Steve, and everyone else at E-one/Good Fight for the believing in the band and supporting us through our last few records. It was a pleasure working together.

"We’re currently finishing up writing a new record, with recording set to commence shortly. Stay tuned for updates and some tour announcements. Horns up."

The crushing music of Fit For An Autopsy is for any fan of extreme metal, as it’s devoid of preachy politics or grandstanding soapboxing, but its sound and fury is absolutely unflinching in purpose. The band expertly blends excessive-force fueled death metal with atmospheric groove and impassioned personal diatribes, reflecting back the dark state of current events. On their latest release, The Great Collapse, the band doesn’t waste time with fantasy bullshit or cliché gore horror. Fit For An Autopsy are metal guys, to be certain, but they grew up in the hardcore scene. They embrace the responsibility to put as much devoted purpose into their lyrics and message as they do into their dense, heady, songs, forging a magnificently powerful new post-deathcore.

Fit For An Autopsy is:

Joe Badolato - Vocals

Will Putney - Guitar

Patrick Sheridan - Guitar

Tim Howley - Guitar

Peter Spinazola - Bass

Josean Orta - Drums