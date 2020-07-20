FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Frontman IVAN MOODY’s Guitar Zero: Legends Of The Fail - Final Episode Feat. ZOLTAN BATHORY Streaming

The final episode in the video series, Ivan Moody’s Guitar Zero: Legends Of The Fail, can be seen below. Join the Five Finger Death Punch frontman on his journey to learn to play guitar.

"Presenting the final episode of Guitar Zero - Ivan’s wish to learn to play guitar has led him to quite an interesting journey... and some situations he did not expect. Does he reach his goal? Let's find out."

Watch previous episodes below: