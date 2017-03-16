FLESHGORE Unleash "Talk To Me About God" Video

Ukrainian brutal death metallers Fleshgore have launched an official video of the song "Talk To Me About God" taken from their fifth album Denial Of The Scriptures, which was released in February 2016.

Denial Of The Scriptures tracklisting:

“Talk To Me About God”

“Inception Of Incursion”

“Stop The Possessor”

“Killing Relapse”

“Forgotten Knowledge”

“Bloody Hands Of Aggressor”

“New Ordeal Comes Into The World”

“Numinosum”

“Denial Of The Scriptures”

“Gorging On Mucus And Bile” (Pyaemia Cover)

“Inception Of Incursion”: