FOO FIGHTERS - Times Like Those, A 25-Year Visual Journey; Video

See Foo Fighters as they’ve never been seen before, as all six members subject themselves to Times Like Those, a 25-year visual journey through the band’s most memorable moments onstage and off.

Featuring merciless firsthand commentary, Times Like Those finds Foo Fighters making the most of their pandemic downtime, as they narrate a carousel of versions of the band and its individual members’ various versions of themselves over the years - some with different hair, some bigger, some smaller, some with different numbers of toes...

Kick back and spend 25 years packed into half an hour with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee, and relive Times Like Those with them. You’re guaranteed to be impressed at their surprisingly intact memories of experiences on and off stage from 1995 to the present, from Seattle to Iceland, and numerous points on the globe and timeline between and beyond.

Foo Fighters recently performed their single, “Shame Shame”, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Check out the video below:

"Shame Shame" is the first taste of the 10th Foo Fighters album, Medicine At Midnight, due out February 5 on Roswell Records/RCA Records.

Medicine At Midnight is available for pre-order here with exclusive configurations including a purple smoke vinyl available only through the band’s online store and an indie retail-only blue vinyl, and more to be announced.

Tracklisting:

“Making a Fire”

“Shame Shame”

“Cloudspotter”

“Waiting on a War”

“Medicine at Midnight”

“No Son of Mine”

“Holding Poison”

“Chasing Birds”

“Love Dies Young”

"Shame Shame" video: