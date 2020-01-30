FOREIGNER Classic "Double Vision" Gets Harp Treatment From CAMILLE AND KENNERLY; Video

Dual twin harpists, Camille And Kennerly, return with another cover; this time taking on Foreigner's "Double Vision". Watch the video below.

A message states: "'Double Vision' (Foreigner) has been on our “to do” list of covers for a long time because well… we’re twins! And what better way to start 20/20 than with some Double Vision?! ;) ;) Arranging this song for harps had some fun challenges with chromaticism and we showed a few of our lever changes in the video. The levers on our harps change the pitches of the strings by a half step. Harps are not inherently chromatic instruments, so changing keys or getting accidentals requires lever changes. We thought it would be fun to add some vocals, so you can hear a bit of us harmonizing at the end of the video. We hope you enjoy our interpretation of this timeless rock classic!

"This video was filmed by our Mom on our phone. Everything you hear in our arrangement is exactly how we can perform it live with our 2 harps and voices: no backing tracks, loops, or harp overlays. Please let us know if you enjoyed 'Double Vision' by liking the video, favoriting, leaving a comment, and sharing it with your friends. We will continue to go where no harps have gone before! Please subscribe and stay tuned for more of our radical Duet Harp Revolution!

"This track will also soon be available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and CDBaby. Check back soon!"