FOREIGNER – KELLY HANSEN Selling Stage Worn Pants And Sneakers

Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen is giving fans a chance to own part of his signature wardrobe by selling off his stage worn pants and sneakers. The items are signed by Hansen and all net proceeds go directly to the Foreigner Crew. Purchase the items here.

