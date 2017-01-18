Former AC/DC Singer DAVE EVANS Joins Forces With Norway’s BARBED WIRE; Wild EP Due Next Week; “Queen Of The Night” Video Posted

Former AC/DC singer, Dave Evans, has joined forces with Norwegian rockers Barbed Wire. The 4-track Wild EP will be released on January 27th via Nordic Records, and a video for the EP’s lead track, “Queen Of The Night”, can be seen below.

Dave Evans has had a long and illustrious career since his first hit record “Can I Sit Next To You, Girl?” back in 1974 with AC/DC. Since that time Evans has established himself in his own right and is now an international star after recording with Australian rockers, Rabbit, Dave Evans and Thunder Down Under plus recording numerous solo albums and EP's in Australia, the US, the UK and now in Norway with popular Norwegian hard rockers, Barbed Wire, who also have their own hard rock albums in the same vein as the world popular Aussie hard rock of AC/DC, Rose Tattoo and indeed of Evans himself.

This international rock collaboration came about after Evans had toured several times with the hard rockin' Barbed Wire during his world tours, mostly in Norway with a few shows together also in Sweden. With another tour coming up in 2016 and after establishing a close friendship together Evans and Barbed Wire decided to record together brand new songs for the rockin' world to enjoy.

During the 2016 Norway tour just past they went into the studio together in Trondheim, Norway and produced the new 4-track EP, Wild. The songs once heard are infectious and can't help but get the listener rockin' and smiling and singing the catchy tunes over and over. This brand new offering to the rock world community also includes a track Evans had written and performed with AC/DC called “Sunset Strip”. This was a very popular song in the early AC/DC setlist and was about to be recorded by the band just before Evans and AC/DC parted ways. The original classic 12 bar rock arrangement was soon recorded by AC/DC with replacement singer, Bon Scott, but the lyrics were changed and the song became “Show Business”. Now after all these years Dave Evans has rearranged “Sunset Strip” keeping most of his original lyrics to bring that famous song to life again and for the fans to enjoy as they did all those years ago to also give a collectibility aspect connected to AC/DC with this new and exciting EP.

Wild EP tracklisting:

“Queen Of The Night”

“Sunset Strip”

“Wild”

“Dance With The Devil”

“Queen Of The Night” video: