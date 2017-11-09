Former ALICE COOPER Drummer WHITEY GLAN Passes Away

Drummer Whitey Glan, best known for his work behind the kit with Lou Reed and Alice Cooper, passed away on November 7, 2017 at the age of 71. Janis Ramsay of Simcoe.com reports that Whitey was diagnosed with lung cancer in October.

"I picked Whitey Glan as the drummer for my Welcome To My Nightmare Tour because he was simply the best drummer around, not knowing he could drink me under a table," says legendary shock rocker Alice Cooper. "He was just a great guy, everybody who’s worked with him considered him one of their best friends. He was one of rock's premier drummers, but in my opinion he was very under rated and under publicized - he was certainly a drummer's drummer! Canada is less one world class musician... rest in peace Whitey."