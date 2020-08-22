Former ANNIHILATOR Frontman / Co-Founder BIG JOHN BATES Releases Official Live Video For NOIRCHESTRA's "Thread By Thread"

Former Annihilator frontman/co-founder John Bates - who can be heard on the band's legendary Welcome To Your Death demo - released his latest Noirchestra album, Skinners Cage, through Germany's Rookie Records in April 2019. It is available at this location.

He has checked in with the following update:

"Good news! We just finished editing a live video for our song 'Thread By Thread' from the Skinners Cage album!! It was recorded at Treibsand in Lübeck, Germany in 2019 and the sound is 100% live. Our thanks to everyone involved - and we hope you enjoy it!"

The official video for the first single from Skinners Cage, "All The Devils", can also be viewed below.