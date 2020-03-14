Former BLACK SABBATH Singer Tony Martin To Perform MAGNUM Classics With KINGDOM OF MADNESS

Kingdom Of Madness, featuring former Magnum alumni Mark Stanway, Micky Barker, Richard Bailey and Mo Birch, have announced that joining the band for its 2020 UK shows is vocalist Tony Martin to perform Classic Magnum from the celebrated 1978-94 era.

Tony obviously needs little introduction to rock fans. As a long serving vocalist of Black Sabbath he toured the world several times over during 1987-97 and recorded five highly acclaimed studio albums plus one live album/video.

Additionally he has maintained an active solo career and collaborated with numerous first division artists including M3 Classic Whitesnake which also featured Magnum’s Mark Stanway and Jimmy Copley alongside the Whitesnake trio of Bernie Marsden, Micky Moody and Neil Murray.

His connection with Magnum goes back further still to his earlier band the Alliance supporting Magnum on its November/December 1985 UK tour.

“We feel incredibly honoured to have our good friend Tony Martin on board for these dates,” says Mark Stanway. “We are confident our audiences will enjoy hearing Tony’s distinctive vocal style within the context of an evening of classic Magnum songs and from rehearsals to date it has become clear that this promises to be a highly exciting collaboration. Since the inception of Kingdom of Madness in 2018 we have been blessed to have had several top drawer musicians join the nucleus of Micky, Richard, Mo and myself. Working with musicians of such a high calibre requires a certain amount of flexibility, of course, since players of this quality are very much in demand for other projects and so changes are somewhat inevitable from time to time. However, I consider myself truly fortunate to have such a rich pool of talent to draw from, established through friendships forged and maintained over the past five decades in music. While no one can predict the future, what we can assure our audiences of is an ongoing commitment to quality.”

Tony Martin adds: "Thank you for the warm welcome, i’m really looking forward to hanging out with a bunch of loonies in a kingdom of madness! ... Just kidding... Great to be able to help friends out and give another life to some well loved songs. See you all out there.”





Kingdom of Madness with Tony Martin appear at:

September

17 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny

18 - Glasgow, UK - Hard Rock Cafe

19 - Kinross, UK - Green Hotel

25 - London, UK - Under the Bridge

26 - Havant, UK - The Spring

27 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stables

October

2 - Stoke, UK - Eleven

3 - Buckley, UK - Tivoli

4 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

10 - Swindon, UK - Level III

30 - Colchester, UK - Arts Centre

31 - Maidenhead, UK - Norden Farm Centre

December

3 - Wolverhampton, UK - Newhampton Arts Centre *

4 - Bradford, UK - Nightrain *

All shows are now on sale except* for which on sale dates will be announced shortly.