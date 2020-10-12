Former CRADLE OF FILTH Backing Vocalist SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA Announces New Collaboration With MORTIIS

Vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva, who was with Cradle Of Filth for 14 years before leaving the band in 2009, has checked in with the following update:

"I know it's been a very long time since I updated you, but because of this human pandemic going on, there hasn't been that much to report. However, I hope you are all safe, well and no one here has been affected by what's been going on. I do have some news for you, hopefully you will see this as positive!

It's been a very long time since I've seen or talked to Mortiis, until recently. He clearly missed me and I've brightened up his life by taking up his offer of working with him again next year. I will be honest, I'm honoured he has thought of me and I think he went through his list of good singers and no one was available, and he was desperate, so called me haha. I'm honestly happy about the future collaboration, both on stage and recording. So I will keep you updated and hope you will support him and I.

Be safe people!"

Sarah previously appeared on the Mortiis albums The Stargate (1998) and The Smell Of Rain (2001).