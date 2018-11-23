Former HARDCORE SUPERSTAR Guitarist THOMAS SILVER Releases The Gospel According To Thomas Album

The Gospel According To Thomas, the new album from former Hardcore Superstar guitarist, Thomas Silver, is out now.

The album is available in physical stores and all digital platforms included Spotify and iTunes, through Italian Record label Volcano Records. You can also order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Caught Between Worlds"

"Public Eye"

"Minor Swing"

"D-Day"

"Coming In, Going Under"

"Time Stands Still"

"Bury The Past"

"On A Night Like This"

"Mean Town"

"Not Invited"

"All Those Crazy Dreams"

"D-Day" video: