Former INTERNAL SUFFERING Drummer FABIO RAMIREZ Joins CHRIST DENIED; Playthrough Video Streaming

Spanish death metallers, Christ Denied, have announced that their new drummer is Fabio Ramírez (ex-Internal Suffering).

Christ Denied is currently working on new songs for their third full length album, to be titled Christopsy, for which six songs are already written and a few more will be finished during the next months. Recordings are planned for this summer featuring Fabio, which will mean the very first recording of the band with a human drummer in its 23-year history!

The band is also preparing songs for their next live appearance at the 4th edition of the Frankfurt Deathfest on April 8th, together with bands like Avulsed, Dead Infection, Mercyless, Aborted Fetus, Mass Infection, Savage Annihilation and many more. This will be a free-entrance festival. Details at this location.

Check out this playthrough video that Fabio recorded, playing the song “Putrid Christian Blood”.

“Practising together is actually impossible since Roger B. lives in Lithuania, Roger P. in Barcelona and the other two (Dave Rotten and Fabio) in Madrid, but at least you can see how Fabio blasts like a true motherfucker!!”