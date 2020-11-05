Former LYNCH MOB Bassist ANTHONY ESPOSITO Calls Re-Imagined Wicked Sensation "A Joke"

Anthony Esposito was the bass player for Lynch Mob, led by Dokken guitarist George Lynch, from 1989 to 1994, again in 1998, and once more from 2003 to 2006. Most notably, Esposito played on the ground-breaking 1990 debut album, Wicked Sensation.

In 2020, Lynch Mob re-worked and re-recorded versions of their classic songs, putting out Wicked Sensation Reimagined via Rat Pak Records. It featured Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders, Ratt, Vince Neil) on bass.

Anthony Esposito recently spoke to Focus On Metal about the 30th anniversary of Lynch Mob's Wicked Sensation, the recently re-imagined version and George Lynch retiring the band name. A couple of excerpts follow:

The re-imagined version of Wicked Sensation that George released a few months ago, was there any conversation at all between George and you to come back and do that?

"No, hell no. He never called me about the re-mastered or re-issued version of Wicked, he never called me about the re-imagined version of Wicked, he never called me about anything. Supposedly it was an equal share, so if I own 25% of the publishing I should be consulted and it's like, it's just bullshit. As far as the re-imagined version of Wicked goes, first of all those songs have nothing to do with the Wicked songs except for the lyrics, and they changed some of them too. I think if you judge it as a record and not as a re-imagined version of a great record, just judge it as a record and forget the words and listen to the music and the melody, I think it's a mediocre record. And as it stands on its own, it's a mediocre record. Then if you try to compare it to Wicked I think that's kind of a joke."

George is retiring the name Lynch Mob, do you ever recall George saying he was uncomfortable with the name of the band in all the time you were with him?

"The first two gigs we ever played as Lynch Mob, we were called Gay, Black, Nazi Bikers For Christ. If that wasn't an issue why would the name Lynch Mob be? Then secondly, he was like Vernon Reid is on ESP Guitars, and he's making a big stink calling the band Lynch Mob and we ended up using the name Lynch Mob anyway and Vernon Reid left ESP Guitars. You have to realize, here's the deal, there's money in the name, ok. If Jake (E. Lee) went out and called Red Dragon Cartel, Badlands even though he's the only guy in the band from Badlands, the guarantees per show would probably be three or four times higher. So the name on the marquee, the marquee value and the name of the band is worth money even though there is only one original member."

"You put Foreigner on the marquee, it is worth money even though none of the guys are in it anymore and they still get paid a lot of money because Foreigner is up on the marquee. So for him to change the name, and George is money-driven, it's got to be something else because he is going to lose money not being able to throw Lynch Mob up on the marquee. He did an interview a year or so ago when he did Sturgis for six days or whatever, where he really bagged on the crowd as Trumpers, and it was like he really degraded his fan base basically. I think he's changed the name more for fear of being considered a hypocrite for saying what he said in that interview about the Sturgis crowd and the Trumpers, and if he didn't change the name he would look like a hypocrite. So he sort of painted himself into a corner."