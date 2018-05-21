Former TOURNIQUET Vocalist LUKE EASTER Returns With New Solo Project

Luke Easter, Tourniquet's vocalist from 1993 to 2015, recently completed a successful Indiegogo campaign to finance the release of his new solo project. The campaign closed at 117% of its goal, and Easter recently announced via social media that the CD was complete, and that all backer perks had been shipped.

Easter's new release, The Pop Disaster, marks a departure from the progressive tinged metal he had come to be known for from his long tenure as Tourniquet's vocalist, instead taking more of a hard rock / power pop approach.

"I've always been a pop / rock guy," says Luke. "I know I was in a metal band for almost 23 years, but that's really just one side of me. I love heavy music, but I'm a sucker for a well crafted melody with a big chorus. I grew up listening to Motley Crue, Bon Jovi, Stryper, and Ratt as much as I did to Metallica and Megadeth. This project has given me the chance to show that side of myself as a writer and performer."

Produced by Kris Kanoho (One Groove, NoMasterBacks), The Pop Disaster features performances from David Bach (Guardian), Jesse Sprinkle (Poor Old Lu, Demon Hunter, Blank Books), Josiah Prince (Disciple), and a special appearance by former Stryper bassist, Timothy Gaines. The Pop Disaster is scheduled for release on June 15th in both digital and physical formats. Pre-order information is available at LukeEaster.com.

Tracklisting:

"Life Goes On"

"How To Die Alone And Broken"

"Sideways"

"As Damaged As You Are"

"After I'm Gone"

"Misspent"

"Sleep"