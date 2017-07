English black metal act Formicarius will release their debut album on July 21st via Schwarzdorn Production. The album is streaming in full below ahead of its release date.

Tracklisting:

“Lake Of The Dead”

“Overlord”

“May The Rats Eat Your Eyes”

“Under Darkness”

“Where The Gods Go To Die”

“Abhorrent Feast Of Minds”

“A Requiem For The Bloodborn”

“Master Of Past And Present”

Album stream: