G.T. - Activist GRETA THUNBERG's Speech Gets Death Metal Treatment In Benefit Of Greenpeace; "How Dare You" HQ Audio Stream Available

A week ago, Greta Thunberg (the teenaged leader of the climate revolution, she needs no further presentation) gave a speech to the world leaders at the opening of the UN Climate Summit in New York. The speech, where she relentlessly scolded the world's most powerful people for their lack of action facing the climate crisis, quickly became a classic and, along with Martin Luther King's epoch-making speech, "I have a dream", is placed among the most influential and important speeches in the history of modern humanity.

Shortly thereafter, a music video was released where the death metal phenomenon G.T, also known as John Mollusk, the drummer of New York thrash metal band Suaka, converted the speech into a death metal song where he himself growls along with Greta. The clip went viral and has already been viewed over 4 million times (watch below).

All the record company's profits from the release will go straight to the environmental rights activist group Greenpeace. With the single release, Despotz Records launches a campaign under the hashtag #GREENMETAL where they urge the metal fans worldwide to mobilize and take part in the environmental movement together and to create history making the death metal song, "How Dare You", enter the Billboard Top 10 charts.

"When I saw her speech, I was very impressed by her passion and outrage, and the words she chose just evoked the darkness of the metal music I love: Entombed, Gojira, At the Gates, Sepultura," said Molusk (G.T) to Rolling Stone magazine about making the song. He hopes people don't think he's trying to make fun of her with the video and that he agrees with her message. "My personal stance is that individuals need to do their part to strive to conserve and preserve our environment," says G.T.

Greta herself approved the metal makeover of her speech by tweeting, "I have moved on from this climate thing… From now on I will be doing death metal only!!"

One action does not need to exclude the other, because now the track "How Dare You" is released as a single in collaboration with the Swedish independent hard rock label Despotz Records.

”Greta says it better than neither we on this label nor any other adult so far has been able to say it, so one of the best things we can do is to use our platform for spreading her own words. We stand united with her in her quest and are grateful for a chance to contribute in any way!,” says Despotz Records, and adds, "To be fair, Greta embodies rock music in its full meaning. She is uncompromising, tough as hell and doesn't give a shit about what people think of her. She is not afraid to tell you about the scariest things imaginable without beautifying it a bit, and that is what metal is about."

