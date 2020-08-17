GAMMA RAY, LACRIMOSA, And Others Confirmed For Worldwide Live Streaming Concert Series; Video Trailer

"If the audience doesn't come to us, we come to the audience!"

The chance for bands to continue playing shows has almost completely disappeared this year due to COVID-19. For this reason, the agencies Nine Lives Entertainment, Headline Concerts and Twisted Talent Entertainment have joined forces and developed the new format Worldwide Live (WWL). WWL is intended to offer artists a platform to present themselves and perform for their fans this year.

More and more bands have already had an experience with streaming projects, but "we wanted to give the bands a stage and a technical level that they are used to instead of presenting the whole thing half-baked from the bathtub or the living room of your girlfriend's parents," says Jörg Michael, Twisted Talent Entertainment.

In cooperation with Leyendecker Eventsolution as technical partner and the Broadcasting and IT specialists Neon Media and Urbanfilm, all experts were brought together to build this huge project. A full concert and video production will be set up to provide the fans with the best possible result, worldwide.

The first confirmed bands are:

August

26 - Aryana Sayeed

27 - Gamma Ray - 30 Years Of Amazing Awesomeness

28 - Lacrimosa - 30th anniversary show

29 - VNV Nation presents "Coronation"

For the most of the events, the fans will not only have the opportunity to see the show, they can buy merchandise and other various packages. They will have a chance to proactively support their favourite artist, the scene and the culture in these difficult times.

Watch a trailer for the event below, and find all information at worldwidelive.eu, and on their social media channels.

(Photo - Mats Andersson)