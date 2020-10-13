GARMARNA Debut "Dagen Flyr" Music Video

Swedish folk rock pioneers, Garmarna, have released a video for "Dagen Flyr", a track from their upcoming record, Förbundet, available on November 6 via Season Of Mist. Watch the clip below:

The visionary folk sounds of Garmarna marry the past to the present on their captivating new album Förbundet. Förbundet (Swedish for connected) is an especially apt title as their songs, inspired by traditional Swedish folk music and Scandinavian ballads, are played by acoustic instruments but accented by a flourish of modern electronics (beats, loops and samples). The album, led by Emma Härdelin's spellbinding vocals and aided by the rich production of Christopher Juul (Heilung), see the Grammis (Swedish Grammy) winning group operating at the heights of their powers. Garmarna has persevered for nigh on four decades now, and Förbundet further secures their legacy as one of the worldwide leaders of traditional Scandinavian folk music.

Tracklisting:

“Ramunder”

“Två Systrar”

“Dagen Flyr”

“Sven i Rosengård”

“Ur världen att gå”

“Vägskäl”

“Lussi Lilla”

“Avskedet”

“Din Grav”

“Två Systrar”: