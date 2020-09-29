GARMARNA - "Två Systrar" Feat. HEILUNG’s MARIA FRANZ Streaming

Swedish folk rock pioneers Garmarna are now premiering "Två Systrar," the second new song from their upcoming record Förbundet. The track features guest vocals from Maria Franz (Heilung) and can be heard below.

Garmarna comments:

"'Två Systrar'

"This one goes deep.

"We’ve been playing around with this classic tale of betrayal and revenge before but it was always put on hold. Not this time. The poetry is breathtaking, it doesn’t get much starker than this.

"Musically, for us, this is one of the most satisfying songs we’ve done. With Garmarna, there is always a riddle. An escape room. We’re trapped until we solve the puzzle. Here, it started with an original idea of ours blended with a traditional melody and in an hour we transformed a whole bunch of ideas into a melody that just flows.

"Stefan was playing around with the amazing Elektron Octatrack, preparing a soundpack of Nordic sounds (keep your eyes open for that). So a Mouth harp, treated in a million ways, created a set of harmonies we could play on the keyboard. The strange harmonies seemed to be the key so we followed.

"There has been some moments where creating music is expanding ones soul and mind in ways words cannot describe and personally, the creation of 'Två Systrar' is one of the most powerful examples of this.

"We’re so proud to present 'Två Systrar.'

"Enjoy!"

The visionary folk sounds of Sweden’s Garmarna marry the past to the present on their captivating new album Förbundet. Förbundet (Swedish for connected) is an especially apt title as their songs, inspired by traditional Swedish folk music and Scandinavian ballads, are played by acoustic instruments but accented by a flourish of modern electronics (beats, loops and samples). The album, led by Emma Härdelin's spellbinding vocals and aided by the rich production of Christopher Juul (Heilung), see the Grammis (Swedish Grammy) winning group operating at the heights of their powers. Garmarna has persevered for nigh on four decades now, and Förbundet further secures their legacy as one of the worldwide leaders of traditional Scandinavian folk music.

Cover art by Axel Torvenius:

Tracklisting:

“Ramunder”

“Två Systrar”

“Dagen Flyr”

“Sven i Rosengård”

“Ur världen att gå”

“Vägskäl”

“Lussi Lilla”

“Avskedet”

“Din Grav”

“Två Systrar”: