GARTH BROOKS Talks Impact Of QUEEN’s Freddie Mercury - “Through The Music We Found The Courage”

Country music legend Garth Brooks talks about the impact of Queen icon Freddie Mercury, following the release of the band's hit biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, which has earned over $150 million worldwide. The movie cost just $52 million to make.

“So what things this flamboyant entertainer from across the water had in common with this kid from Oklahoma on a tractor, was we were both insecure as hell. And through the music we found the courage.”

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, plsyed by Rami Malek. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound.