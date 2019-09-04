GARY SUNSHINE - Former CIRCUS OF POWER Member Releases New Solo Album Beers, Picks & Old Records

Gary Sunshine, the well-respected guitarist/songwriter and former member of RCA and Columbia recording artists Circus Of Power, has released a new solo record, Beer, Picks & Old Records. The album (available on CD and vinyl) is 13 tunes written through the eyes of the long-time rocker's life experiences about life's losers, making music, lovers, thrill seekers & troublemakers.

Beer, Picks & Old Records is full of gritty sounds and colourful stories of America, equal parts country, punk, blues & pop. The album was produced and engineered by Bruce Witkin (Hollywood Vampires, Marilyn Manson, The White Buffalo) and was recorded in Los Angeles at Unison Studios.

Along with his years with Circus Of Power (RCA & Columbia Records), Gary was with Hollywood Records' NY Loose, Americana rock legends The Silos and the punk/pop band Screaming Sneakers (whose original vinyl is a highly valued collectible). Gary Sunshine spent a year working on music with Axl Rose and plays guitar on Guns N' Roses' "Oh My God". He has done numerous sessions and has been a well- known worldwide collaborator on Soundcloud.