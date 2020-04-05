Gator Guitar Case Company Manufacturing Music-Themed Masks To Combat Coronavirus; Sales Proceeds Go Towards Those In Need

According to Guitar World, Florida-based guitar case company Gator Co. is offering a line of music-themed fabric masks for those in need due to the coronavirus pandemic. The masks are machine washable and reusable, and are made in and distributed from the U.S.

"The demand for masks is very serious," said Crystal Morris, Gator Co. founder and CEO. "I read the media reports and researched ways we can help with the mask shortage. We needed to respond, and we have the capabilities to make a positive impact. And we wanted to stick to our music roots with a few fun music patterns. We’re excited to be able to help in any way as we all rally to get through this."

Sales proceeds go towards the donation of masks and filters to those in need.

Go to the offcial Gator Co. website here for details on how to purchase.

Black Sabbath guitar legend Tony Iommi has announced that he will be putting “a few things” up for auction to help the Coronavirus Pandemic. His Facebook page reads:

“We were about to announce a charity Evening With Tony Iommi to raise some money for the Birmingham hospitals, when this awful virus struck. Now as all charitable events have been cancelled, I wanted to still do something to help. So, I’ve put a few things together of my own up for auction. All the money raised will go to the Birmingham’s Heartlands hospital charity. Please! I hope that you can help, they really do need our support ! Without these doctors and nurses, what would we do....we owe them so much!”

The auction will commence this Monday, April 6th. Stay tuned for more information.

In addition, Toronto rocker Danko Jones has posted the following:

"You can now purchase this limited design "Stay Strong" T-shirt, designed by the amazing Branca Studio, and $5 of every sale will go towards helping frontline workers of the Covid-19 crisis. You can purchase it through Kill The 8 here. They ship globally."