GDANSK – A Tribute To DANZIG By GRAND MASSIVE Featuring Members Of DORO, SABATON, SINNER, THUNDERMOTHER, More Released

In 2018 the cult band Danzig celebrates it's 30th anniversary. To commemorate this occasion, some well-known musicians came together to record a tribute under the name Gdansk. Included are great musicians such as Doro, Sinner, Thundermother and Critical Mess. In addition to well-known Danzig songs, the album also contains interesting versions of Misfits and Samhain classics. Gdansk sees itself not as a cover album but as a tribute to one of the most influential artists of the last decades. Played by musicians from different genres of rock and metal. Danzig will be touring Europe in the late summer and an appearance at the Wacken Open Air festival will let the cult live on.

Tracklisting:

“777” (feat. Luca Princiotta, Thobbe Englund)

“Death Comes Ripping”

“Kiss Of Steel” (feat. Critical Mess)

“I Demond” (feat. Andi Bock)

“Let The Day Begin”

“Mother” (feat. Thundermother)

“She”

“Skull”

“Mother” lyric video:

Trailer: