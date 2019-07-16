GEDDY LEE On RUSH - "For Me, The Last Three Or Four Tours Were Really Magical"

Geddy Lee recently guested on Meltdown to discuss his Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, life after Rush, and the highs and lows of the band's career.

Lee: "For me, the last few tours we did, I don't think we've ever played as well. I don't think we've ever had such a complete and versatile list of songs that we played on stage. So for me, the last, I would say three or four tours, were really magical. We were playing well, we had a great combination of songs and visual effects. It was a great period."

Promoters have added a Detroit date to Lee's U.S. Book Tour where he's signing copies of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass. Get your tickets fast!

Dates:

July

16 - Detroit, MI - Rock City

17 - Chicago, IL - Barnes & Noble

18 - Boston, MA - Brookline Booksmith

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Barnes & Noble

20 - Atlanta, GA - Acapella Books

The hosts for the Q&A will be previous Rush producers Nick Raskulinecz and Peter Collins.

One ticket grants you admission and one copy of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass for Geddy to personalize. Candid photos are permitted, but not while at the signing table. Geddy will not sign memorabilia or instruments - only the book.