GEEZER BUTLER Laments Passing Of EDDIE VAN HALEN, Reveals The Guitar Legend Co-Wrote A Song With BLACK SABBATH - "I Can't Believe He's No Longer With Us"

Geezer Butler has lamented the passing of Eddie Van Halen one month after the celebrated musician died, saying; “I can’t believe he’s no longer with us”. The Black Sabbath bassist also confirmed the long running rumour that the band had worked with Eddie Van Halen, and that the guitarist even co-wrote a track with the Birmingham metal legends back in the 1990s.

Butler made his comments while speaking exclusively to eonmusic about the recent reissue of his solo catalogue (Plastic Planet, Black Science and Ohmwork), which are available now, via BMG.

Butler’s comments came as he recalled rehearsing for, and recording Black Sabbath’s Cross Purposes album in 1993 - the only Sabbath album to feature the bassist and singer Tony Martin. Said Geezer; “I enjoyed that album as I wrote quite a bit of it, however, towards the end of the tour, I had lost interest in that particular lineup.”

Although admitting to tiring of that particular incarnation, which also featured mainstay Tony Iommi and drummer Bobby Rondinelli, the Hall of Famer did however, praise vocalist Martin for his performance in the studio, commenting; “I thought Tony Martin had a great voice and did a great job on the album."

He then went on to confirm the rumour that Eddie had contributed to the writing of one tack on the album - widely cited to be closer "Evil Eye" - stating; “One of the highlights was when Eddie Van Halen came down to the rehearsal place and jammed with us, and helped write one of the songs."

When pressed about what became of the recording session, the hand of doom said; “I’ve no idea what happened to the tape, but that was great seeing and jamming with Eddie again.”

Finally, lamenting the loss of Van Halen, Geezer concluded; “I can’t believe he’s no longer with us”.

Read eonmusic’s entire interview with Geezer Butler from Tuesday, November 10, where he discusses his solo album reissues, working with Burton C. Bell on Plastic Planet, Black Sabbath, and Moscow 1988, with Ozzy Osbourne.

(EVH photo - Mark Gromen)