German Doom Band OWL Releases “Anamnesis” Video

With only a month remaining before their album release, German doom band Owl has issued a video for their latest single “Anamnesis”. The video was directed by Costin Chioreanu and the track is featured on the forthcoming record, Nights In Distortion, that’s due out on September 7th from Temple of Torturous Records.

Owl’s founder and primary songwriter Christian Kolf, who’s also a member of the metal band Valborg (Prophecy Productions) and founder of the label Zeitgeister, created the band in the mid-2000’s as a necessity to further explore and challenge his musical creativity. What began as a death metal project has evolved over the years, incorporating Kolf’s eclectic tastes and influences that’s resulted in an amalgam of death and doom that conjures memories of Type O Negative, Jesu, Neurosis, Anathema and Meshuggah among others.

Nights In Distortion tracklisting:

"We Are Made For Twilight"

"Transparent Monument"

"Anamnesis"

"Inanna In Isolation"

"Abortion Of Empathy"

"Madness Is The Glory Of This Life"

