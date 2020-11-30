German Speed Metallers STALLION Offering Limited Edition Christmatized EP Box Set; Official "Santa (Can You Hear Me)" Video Released

German speed metallers Stallion are offering the Christmatized EP box set, Santa's Sack. It contains the following:

- limited vinyl EP (red vinyl lim. 175 copies, gold vinyl lim. 100 copies)

- knitted Christmas sweater (thick quality, S - XXL)

- two Christmas ornament balls

- patch (golden border, green glitter detail)

- cookie cutter (horse shaped)

- autograph card (signed by hand)

All the items are limited and only available in this special box set. Go to this location for more details and to order.

The band has also issued the following message:

"Here's our little Christmatized video, we needed to get a little creative due to the current restrictions, but we hope you'll enjoy it nonetheless. Have a great start into the Christmas season and happy 1st Advent!"