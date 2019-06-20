Germany's CALL OF CHARON Sign With Massacre Records

German deathcore quintet, Call Of Charon, has signed with Massacre Records, and will release its debut album this fall.

The band around vocalist Patrick, guitarists Arthur & Tobias as well as drummer Christoph already made quite an impression both live as well as with various split releases and a compilation.

The band is currently preparing the release of their debut album, which was mixed and mastered by none other than Zack Ohren, who already worked with bands like Machine Head, The Ghost Inside and All Shall Perish.

Call Of Charon's upcoming debut album will also feature contributions of a few well-known guest musicians. Further information about the upcoming debut will be released soon.