Germany's Keep It True Festival Releases Four More Hours Of Archival Footage Online; Video

A few months ago, with the COVID-19 cancellation of the long running underground festival, Keep It True, as a "thank you" to the loyal fanbase, organizers posted three days worth of vintage material (interviews & performances) from the event's history. It was such a success, that last weekend, they added four more hours of material.

In what was hinted to be just the first of an ongoing series, this program focuses on the initial five years, with apparently more to follow. In addition to truly cult acts like Deadly Blessing, Hallows Eve, Overlorde and Brocas Helm (amongst many others), there are also premieres of new videos from the forthcoming albums by KIT alumni, Hittman and Glacier.