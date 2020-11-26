GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS Featuring DEVILMENT Guitarist COLIN PARKS To Release Debut Album In March; Teaser Video Streaming

Ghosts Of Atlantis, featuring members of Devilment, Failed Humanity, The Conflict Within and Re-Birth, have announced details for their debut album. Entitled 3.6.2.4, the album will be released via Black Lion Records on March 26. A teaser video can be found below.

GOA vocalist Phil Primmer states: "We are excited for you all to see the amazing artwork and unveil the final tracklisting. We have worked very closely with Colin, to present a unique Lore, a Lore based on historical archives and fantasy based storytelling. The elements of fantasy and historical events, help create the picture. However blend this with unique compositions, and the Ghosts Of Atlantis DNA really shines through. The idea was always to give the listener an experience, and to bring out a record that is both different and unique."

Limited edition Black Friday "launch" bundle available here. Limited to 100 units, the bundle includes:

- Gold Embroidered - logo Patch

- 6-panel digipak CD with Booklet

- Autographed poster

- Digital download code

Tracklisting:

"The Third Pillar"

"Halls Of Lemuria"

"False Prophet"

"The Curse Of Man"

"When Tridents Fail"

"Poseidon's Bow"

"Gardens Of Athena"

"The Lost Compass"

Teaser video:

"Halls Of Lemuria" lyric video:

Lineup:

Phil Primmer - main vocals

Colin Parks - guitars and clean vocals

Dex Jezierski - guitars

Al Todd bass - guitar

Rob Garner - drums