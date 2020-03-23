Gibson Halts Operations In The USA Temporarily Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Gibson has maintained the highest standard of protocol and recommended hygiene practices throughout the evolving COVID 19 situation, including daily leadership briefings and pro-active communication to all employees. This also included the monitoring of accordance with federal, state and local entities – and other professional sources. Until last Friday (March 20th), the majority of manufacturing facilities across all industries remained open in the greater Nashville area, and beyond. Gibson’s facilities have NOT been in operation since Friday and will remain closed until further notice. To date, there have been zero reported cases of Coronavirus across the Gibson employee base.

On Sunday, March 22nd, Nashville Mayor John Cooper has ordered all non-essential businesses to close for the just-announced 14-day “Safer At Home Order” starting at midnight. Gibson is aligned with this request and has already initiated communications with their employee base in Nashville. Gibson also took the preventative step to temporarily close their Bozeman, Montana facility, despite there being no government request. The Gibson Headquarters Team located in Nashville, TN will be working remotely during the foreseeable future to provide the appropriate levels of service across all functions.

With this current, and uncertain situation, Gibson’s leadership has also decided to provide all Gibson hourly factory workers with a $1000 Gibson support payment to help get the team through this difficult time. Gibson has set up various communication platforms to keep the team informed, including the Gibson DIAL (Direct Information Advisory Line) for all employees.

“At the early stages of this unfortunate and ever-evolving situation, we took a proactive approach to monitoring and prioritizing the health and safety of our entire team around the world,” states James ‘JC’ Curleigh, CEO of Gibson. “I am proud of the way our teams have responded and we now shift our focus to supporting each other to get through this together.”

Gibson will continue to monitor and assess the situation and will keep the extended partnership base of employees, dealers, suppliers, and others informed accordingly.

In the wake of the recent severe storms in Nashville, Gibson Gives is stepping up for musicians and those who need support. Gibson Gives is working to make guitarists affected by the recent Tennessee Tornado whole again, providing immediate help by giving a guitar to any musician whose instrument was damaged or destroyed.

“Our goal is to get a guitar back into the hands of anyone who has had their guitar damaged or destroyed in the recent Tennessee storm,” says Dendy Jarrett, Executive Director of Gibson Gives. “As a Nashville, Tennessee based company, we are also engaging with our artists and other partners to provide support across many areas.”

Musicians who lost their guitar in the recent storm, can reach out to the Gibson Gives Guitar Recovery Plan via: donation.request@gibson.com with their story. Guitars will be provided at Gibson’s sole discretion based on proof of damage or loss. Replacement guitars may be demo models, prototypes, or shop worn across Gibson’s family of guitar brands.

For all things Gibson Gives, click here.