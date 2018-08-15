GLENN HUGHES Announces Availability Of Live Show Downloads For Upcoming US Tour

Coast To Coast reports that Glenn Hughes, Rock Hall Of Fame Inductee as member of Deep Purple and bassist/ vocalist with super group Black Country Communion, announces the first time ever availability of concert recording downloads for the first leg of his upcoming US tour of Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live.

Not one to rest on his laurels, upon a classic rock history the equal of very few - Glenn is in the midst of a 130-date, 23-country tour - debuting a project that is both an homage to his Deep Purple Mark 3 & 4 legacy and a nod to his millions of fans… 250K following him on Facebook alone.

Nine of the 18 US shows will be made available for download as individual purchases of $11.95, regional packages of three each for $29.95, and for completists, all nine shows for $74.95, which will include a bonus show not for sale anywhere, plus additional treasures from Glenn's archive. Available now to pre-order, the downloads can be purchased here.