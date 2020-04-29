GRAVE DIGGER, MEGAHERZ, AETHER REALM, EVIL INVADERS, NANOWAR OF STEEL Content On The Way As Part Of #NapalmSofaSeries

April 29, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal grave digger megaherz aether realm evil invaders nanowar of steel

The #NapalmSofaSeries is in full swing. To date, many Napalm bands have participated with acoustic concerts, Live Q&A’s, virtual gigs, release parties and even signing announcements - all streamed live or pre-recorded in their living rooms, studios or rehearsal rooms and watched by over half a million metalheads so far. To thank fans for their continued support of artists all over the world, they have even more exciting and creative content for you.

Coming soon - the #NapalmSofaSeries presents heavy metal icons Grave Digger with a live stream, Neue Deutsche Härte masters Megaherz with a previously unreleased piano version of “Für Immer” (engl. Forever), as well as Evil Invaders will pitch in with a heavy thrash metal force and full DVD stream of their Surge Of Insanity: Live In Antwerp 2018 concert. The masters of parody metal, Nanowar Of Steel, announced a live stream songwriting named “The Journey Of A Lost Sock In The Washing Machine”. Also, as part of the #NapalmSofaSeries North Carolina’s death metal maestros, Aether Realm, will have an album listening party + Q&A. Check out the schedule below and join your favorite event via Youtube or Facebook.

Next on #NapalmSofaSeries:

May 1 - 6 PM, CET
Aether Realm - album listening party + Q&A - YouTube

May 1 - 8 PM, CET
Grave Digger - Scotch Whiskey (live stream) - Facebook

May 1 - 9:30 PM, CET
Nanowar Of Steel - live stream songwriting
(Journey Of A Lost Sock In The Washing Machine) - Facebook + YouTube

May 2 - 9 PM, CET
Evil Invaders - Surge Of Insanity:
Live In Antwerp 2018 (Full DVD stream) - Facebook

May 11 - Time TBA
Megaherz - “Für immer” (engl. forever) piano version - Facebook
 
* New dates might appear last minute and timings might change

How to watch? Simply visit the Napalm Records Facebook page, YouTube channel or the #NapalmSofaSeries website.

