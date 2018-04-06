GRAVEYARD Debuts “Please Don't" Music Video

Swedish classic rock connoisseurs Graveyard have released an official music video for the single “Please Don't”, off their upcoming comeback album, Peace. Watch the clip below.

Says the band: "As you may know, we've been doing some traveling lately. In many ways and on many levels. The good thing is that we brought back a few things for you all. Here's a first souvenir from the road to PEACE.”

The album is now available for preorder in various formats. The Nuclear Blast Mailorder edition will feature the CD as well as a red 7" vinyl containing two exclusive and previously unreleased non-album tracks (“Headache City” & “Something Else”). Aside of that the album will be available as digipack CD as well as on black, yellow, mint, beige and clear vinyl.



Peace will be released on May 25th, 2018 via Nuclear Blast.

Tracklisting:

“It Ain’t Over Yet”

“Cold Love”

“See The Day”

“Please Don’t”

“Del Maniac”

“The Fox”

“Walk On”

“Bird Of Paradise”

“A Sign Of Peace”

“Low (I Wouldn’t Mind)”

“Please Don’t” video;