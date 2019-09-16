Greece's VULTUR Premiere New Track "Drowned In Gangrenous Blood"

Greek death metal cult Vultur has premiered "Drowned In Gangrenous Blood", the title track to the band's forthcoming second album, Drowned In Gangrenous Blood, set for international release on October 31st via Memento Mori.

Spawned from the sick brain cells of several past and current members of other deadly Hellenic entities (Ectoplasma, Resurgency) back in 2013, Vultur have been exhibiting an unquenchable thirst for sanguine death metal fluids ever since, revealed in all its putrid and vicious glory both in their Vulture's Beak demo (2016) and their Entangled In The Webs Of Fear debut album (2018). Theirs is a timeless ilk of bludgeoning death metal that's stuffed with assorted tempos that go from relentless eruptions of savagery to torturous and doomed-out passages replete with morbid harmonies and through mid-paced onslaughts of sheer heaviness, influenced by the likes of: Morbid Angel, Gorguts, Monstrosity, Immolation, Brutality, Suffocation, Morpheus Descends, and Incantation.

Salaciously titled Drowned In Gangrenous Blood, Vultur's sophomore strike sees them sticking to that crushing course - and indeed drowning the hapless listener in gangrenous blood! No compromise, no quarter, no progression: Drowned In Gangrenous Blood is 100% undiluted death metal spawned from the most righteous of eras, the very beginning of the '90s. Even down to its bassy, shit-thick production - courtesy of Haris Vougiantzis, of Embrace Of Thorns fame, who also handles the mixing and mastering here - Vultur's second album reeks of totally thorough authenticity. Its songwriting is creepy, lurking, and most definitely sick, spewed by diseased minds who live for this. And it's also further proof that Greece's death metal underground is criminally unsung, but soon shall devour unbelievers.

And what better way to garnish utter sickness than the literally viscous cover art courtesy of Gargoylekelly? Vultur have wasted no time in eclipsing their cult debut album - drink up! Take the first sip with the previously revealed "Groans Of Excruciating Terror", available below. Aforementioned cover and tracklisting are as follows:

"Groans Of Excruciating Torture"

"Drowned In Gangrenous Blood"

"High On Adrenochrome"

"Return To Soil"

"Rigorous Voices"

"Devirginized, Butchered And Eaten"

"Crushing The Ribcage"

"Postmortem Lividity"