GRIM REAPER Members Reunite For Cover Of BLACK SABBATH Classic "Heaven And Hell"; Video

May 4, 2020, 22 minutes ago

news heavy metal grim reaper black sabbath

GRIM REAPER Members Reunite For Cover Of BLACK SABBATH Classic "Heaven And Hell"; Video

Steve Stine of Steve Stine Guitar Lessons has released the video below, along with the following statement:

"In this online jam, I was able to bring together the talents of Nick Bowcott and Steve Grimmett, who used to play together in Grim Reaper, as well as Brian Hollenbeck of Hairball on bass, and the fantastic Joel Stevenett on drums, to jam to 'Heaven And Hell' by Black Sabbath."



Featured Audio

PARADISE LOST – “Fall From Grace” (Nuclear Blast)

PARADISE LOST – “Fall From Grace” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

Latest Reviews