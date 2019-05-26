GUNS N' ROSES Bassist DUFF McKAGAN Talks PRINCE Hit "Little Red Corvette" - "It May Be The Most Perfect Three-Chord Song Ever Written"

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff Mckagan recently sat down with Louder sound and discussed the 12 albums that changed his life. Following is an excerpt from his list.

Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin III

Duff: "'Immigrant Song' really kicked my ass. Every part of it. I couldn't play along with it - I was only 10 – but I could sing along with the 'Ah-ah-aaaaah-ah!' part. Every Led Zeppelin record had an impact on me, but Led Zeppelin III probably affected my thoughts on music the most."

Prince - 1999

Duff: "I was turned on to Prince sometime around 1980. I really love For You and Prince and Controversy and Dirty Mind, but there was something about 1999.

A lot of heroin was going through Seattle, and while I wasn't using, a lot of people were getting strung out: my friends, my roommate, my girlfriend, my band. We had just signed to Jello Biafra's record label and were going to be the next big thing, but a couple of the guys got strung out and it was the end of the band. It was 10 Minute Warning, who were a precursor to Soundgarden and Green River and all of that. I was heartbroken, man, seeing all this stuff going on around me, and I knew I had to make a decision. Then 1999 came out in 1982, and I just dove into the record.

I loved 'Little Red Corvette'. It may be the most perfect three-chord song ever written. But it was the deeper tracks that I loved most. I would get off work and come home and just play the record and it was my escape.

Everybody has that record that 'saved their life', and 1999 gave me the courage to stand on my own two feet. It gave me the courage to leave. I knew my car wouldn't make it to New York, but I knew it could get me to LA. Somehow it encouraged me to do that on my own, and it was scary, but I knew music was going to be my thing."

With two weeks to go before the May 31 arrival of new album Tenderness (UME), Duff McKagan is giving fans another look at the album with the release of the poignant “Last September”. Listen below.

As McKagan tells it, the spare and compelling “Last September” was inspired by the harrowing experiences shared by #MeToo abuse survivors. “I heard and read some awful stories,” he says. “As the father of two girls, I felt the need to write this song. If I have any job in the world, it’s to protect the women in my life.”

The song paints a disturbing picture:

"Last September"

No she can’t remember

They said there’s too much pain

It happened last September

From some familiar man

Why, d’she/he have to think about a plan

(And why, if she had been so kind and understanding)

To get away, fight and scream, a frantic plea against the pain

His momma didn’t raise a man

He went and lost his temper

He went and lost his brain

Her tears brought his anger

It sent him in a rage

He’s blind, what she wore, he said she planned it

He lied to himself, said she could have ran

She said no, he said yes, he took

her down and choked her neck

His momma didn’t raise a man

Darkest secrets get released

These manic pigs and their disease

He cries when he gets what comes his way

His momma didn’t raise a man

Darkest secrets get released

These manic pigs and their disease

Why, d’she/he have to think about a plan

(And why, if she had been so kind and understanding)

To get away, fight and scream, a frantic plea against the pain

But life goes on, and so will she,

Getting stronger, shedding skin

Scrapes and scars will fade away

Those memories will always stay

“I wanted to make the man in the song as awful as possible,” says McKagan. “I wanted to make him a warning. We hear stories of people showing signs beforehand...and we hear also, that something could have been done. I don't have an answer, and the song doesn't either. The hope is to simply raise awareness of distressing signals that some may display.”

“Last September” follows previously released tracks “Don’t Look Behind You”, “Chip Away” and title track “Tenderness” and all four are available as instant downloads by clicking here to pre-order Tenderness.

Tenderness sees McKagan reflecting on his experiences traveling the globe over two and a half years on Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour. Encountering heartbreak, anger, fear, confusion and divide on his travels during this tumultuous time in our world history, McKagan channeled a collective hurt into songs of monolithic power.

“We’re becoming divided at a time when we need each other most,” says McKagan. “When huge industries get replaced because of modernization, it’s time to retrain and bolster up those who get swept aside. Homelessness and drug addiction are avoidable in this country if we come together and get private and public cogs turning together in a positive direction. We can at least try to tackle mental illness while we’re at it. But alas, we stump and lie, point fingers and divide. We’re way better than this. As a father, I must say and do something now because I love my girls and my wife, and I love my country, and I feel I must be strong and use my voice now, do it while I’m able or perhaps never get a chance ever again.”

Available for pre-order is a special limited edition Tenderness deluxe book, which includes the album on 180-gram yellow & red starburst vinyl, the CD, and features an exclusive lithograph signed and numbered by McKagan. The hard cover book contains 40-pages of photos from the recording sessions and also presents liner notes written by Duff detailing his experiences with each song and the project as a whole. The vinyl features 10 tracks and a unique sequence carefully selected by McKagan and the album’s Grammy-winning producer Shooter Jennings, while the CD includes 11 tracks.

Tracklisting:

“Tenderness”

“It’s Not Too Late”

“Wasted Heart”

“Falling Down”

“Last September”

“Chip Away”

“Cold Outside"

“Feel”

“Breaking Rocks”

“Parkland”

“Don’t Look Behind You”

“Chip Away”:

"Tenderness" lyric video:

“Don't Look Behind You”: