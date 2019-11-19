GUNS N' ROSES - New RICHARD FORTUS 4Tus Leather Hot Baby Junior Custom Guitar Model Made From 130 Year-Old Reclaimed Chestnut Wood Wine Barrels

According to Guitar World, Italian builder Paoletti Guitars has announced the 4Tus Leather Hot Baby Junior, the company's second electric guitar collaboration with Guns N’ Roses' Richard Fortus. Like all of Paoletti’s models, the new guitar boasts a body made of chestnut wood reclaimed from 130 to 150-year-old wine barrels - which, in addition to looking pretty cool, offers unique tonal qualities, according to company founder Fabrizio Paoletti.

In addition to that very old and very alive body wood, the single-cut model features a roasted Canadian maple neck, an aged nickel pickguard, a white croc pattern Italian leather top and a 4tus logo laser-engraved on the headstock.

For details on the new signature guitar go to the Paoletti Guitars website here.

Guns N' Roses top the bill for three South American Lollapalooza festivals in 2020. The band are confirmed for Lollapalooza Chile (March 27-29 at O'Higgins Park in Santiago), Lollapalooza Argentina (March 27-29 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires) and Lollapalooza Brazil (April 3-5 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo).

More Guns N' Roses tour dates are listed below:

October

11 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits - The Raconteurs *

13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival - Deftones *

15 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Blackberry Smoke

18 - Guadalajara, MX - Estadio Jalisco

20 - Tijuana, MX - Estadio Caliente

23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena - Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

25 - New Orleans, LA - Voodoo Festival - Brandi Carlile*

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena - Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

November

1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Dirty Honey

2 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Dirty Honey

* Festival Play with artist performing directly prior to Guns N’ Roses