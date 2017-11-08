GUNS N’ ROSES Orchestral Arranger PAUL BUCKMASTER Dead At 71

Grammy Award winning arranger Paul Buckmaster, who worked on orchestral arrangements for Guns N’ Roses' 2008 studio album, Chinese Democracy, has passed away at 71 years of age.

Buckmaster was responsible for orchestra and arrangements on the Chinese Democracy tracks “Street Of Dreams”, “There Was A Time”, “Madagascar” and “Prostitute”. He is also renowned for working with Elton John, Rolling Stones, David Bowie and many others. In 2016 he collaborated with Heart on their Beautiful Broken album.

It is with heavy hearts that we share our beloved friend and longtime client Paul Buckmaster has passed away. Paul’s iconic arrangements touched the world and he will be deeply missed. We will share more details as they become available. https://t.co/68UWrr5OJk — McDaniel Ent (@McDanielEnt) November 8, 2017



