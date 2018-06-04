GUNS N' ROSES Perform VELVET REVOLVER Track "Slither" For First Time Ever In Berlin; Video

During Guns N' Roses' June 3rd concert in Berlin, Germany, the band performed a cover of the Velvet Revolver track "Slither". Fan-filmed video can be seen below. The track was featured on the Velvet Revolver debut album Contraband, released in 2004. Velvet Revolver's lineup included Guns N' Roses members Slash, Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum, as well as frontman Scott Weiland and guitarist Dave Kushner.

Guns N' Roses perform on June 6th at Dyreskuepladsen in Odense, Denmark. Find the band's live itinerary here.